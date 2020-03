March 25 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* REVENUE GENERATED IN 2019 WAS CHF 188 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 197 MILLION).

* FY EBITDA BEFORE REVALUATIONS AND CAPITAL GAINS INCREASED BY A GRATIFYING 17% TO CHF 46.7 MILLION (CHF 39.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT WAS 71% HIGHER AT CHF 127.2 MILLION (CHF 74.6 MILLION).

* FY NET PROFIT WAS CHF 172.8 MILLION (CHF 54.4 MILLION)

* A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.35 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO INVESTIS SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING