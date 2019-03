March 28 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* FY REVENUE UP 4% TO CHF 197 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECT UP BY 33% TO CHF 36 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF CHF 2.35 PER SHARE, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR YEAR

* CONFIRMING ITS REMAINING MID-TERM TARGET HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN IN REAL ESTATE SERVICES SEGMENT IN 2019