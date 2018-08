BRIEF-Investis Holding H1 Revenue Up 5% To CHF 98 Million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* H1 REVENUE UP 5% TO CHF 98 MILLION

* FURTHER 16% INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME TO CHF 27.0 MILLION IN H1

* H1 NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECT WENT UP TO CHF 19.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 13.2 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT CAME TO CHF 21.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 27.7 MILLION)

* REAFFIRMED ITS OTHER MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS FOR 2019

* SEES ANOTHER RISE IN REVENUE AND NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECT IN H2 VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR