Jan 16 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES ANOTHER FIXED-RATE BOND, THIS TIME WITH A VOLUME OF CHF 140 MILLION

* COUPON OF 0.773%

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE CHF 140 MILLION BOND EXPIRING ON 14 FEBRUARY 2019