May 14 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES ANOTHER FIXED-RATE BOND WITH A VOLUME OF CHF 100 MILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY BANK LOANS FROM LAST TWO REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

* PAYMENT DATE OF BOND IS SCHEDULED FOR 12 JUNE 2018