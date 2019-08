Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* INVESTIS SELLS ITS SUBSIDIARY RÉGIE DU RHÔNE SA AND CONCENTRATES ITS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ACTIVITY ON THE NATIONAL BRAND PRIVERA

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE SALE PRICE

* IN RETURN, INVESTIS BUYS PORTFOLIO OF SIX RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN GENEVA FOR CHF 62 MILLION