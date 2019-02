Feb 6 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA:

* INVESTIS SELLS ITS SUBSIDIARY RÉGIE DU RHÔNE CRANS-MONTANA SA

* DISPOSAL OF ITS 100% SUBSIDIARY RÉGIE DU RHÔNE CRANS-MONTANA SA, LENS, TO CRANS MONTANA AMINONA IMMOBILIER S.A.

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF FEBRUARY 2019

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE