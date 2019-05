May 20 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* INVESTIS TO REVERSE CHF 61 MILLION OF DEFERRED TAXES

* SEES TAX INCOME FOR H1/2019 AS WELL AS FY 2019 DUE TO REVERSAL OF CHF 61 MILLION OF DEFERRED TAXES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)