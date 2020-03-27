BRIEF-Investment firm CIAM keeps up pressure on reinsurer Scor

March 27 (Reuters) - SCOR/CIAM:

* CIAM asks SCOR to disclose further information on its succession plan and publicly clarify its position on the appointment of an independent Chair

* CIAM will maintain its position to vote AGAINST pay-related resolutions (i.e. items 5 and 7) at the upcoming AGM, whether it is held on April 17th or at a later stage, if no amendments are made by then.

* As a shareholder of SCOR SE holding above 1% of the share capital, CIAM feels it necessary to communicate to the Company and its shareholders the areas of significant concern which remains largely unaddressed by an unresponsive board.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Maiya Keidan)