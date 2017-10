Oct 17 (Reuters) - Investor AB

* Says ‍adjusted net asset value, based on estimated market values for the major wholly-owned subsidiaries and partner-owned investments within Patricia Industries, amounted to SEK 380,140 m (SEK 497 per share) on September 30​

* Says ‍reported net asset value amounted to sek 335,581 m. (SEK 439 per share) on september 30, 2017

* Q3 net profit 5,373 mln SEK (30,772)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)