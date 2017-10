BRIEF-Investor group proposes Michael W. Barnes to become new Tuesday Morning CEO in letter to board

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp

* Purple Mountain Capital Partners & Jeereddi Partners - ‍sent letter to Tuesday Morning’s board of directors demanding immediate leadership change

* Purple Mountain Capital Partners​ & ‍Jeereddi Partners - ‍“Launches proxy contest as referendum on immediate need for CEO change” at Tuesday Morning

* Purple Mountain Capital Partners​ & ‍Jeereddi Partners - nominated 2 director candidates: Michael Barnes, James Corcoran to Tuesday Morning's board​