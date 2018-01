Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc:

* RECEIVED STATEMENT FROM SAMUEL TAK LEE, ULTIMATE OWNER OF 25.02 PERCENT STAKE IN CO, OF INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST SOME AGM RESOLUTIONS​

* RESOLUTIONS IN QUESTION ARE RESOLUTIONS 16, 17 AND 18 AND RELATE TO AUTHORISING DIRECTORS TO ALLOTT SHARES IN COMPANY