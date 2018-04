BRIEF-Investor says net asset value was 448 SEK/share by end of Q1

April 20 (Reuters) - Investor AB:

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE*, BASED ON ESTIMATED MARKET VALUES FOR MAJOR WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES AND PARTNER-OWNED INVESTMENTS WITHIN PATRICIA INDUSTRIES, AMOUNTED TO SEK 383,027 M.

* SAYS REPORTED NET ASSET VALUE1)* AMOUNTED TO SEK 342,575 M. (SEK 448 PER SHARE) ON MARCH 31, 2018

* SAYS WITHIN LISTED CORE INVESTMENTS, SHARES IN ERICSSON WERE PURCHASED FOR SEK 1,002 M., STRENGTHENING OUR OWNERSHIP TO 7.2 AND 22.5 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND VOTES RESPECTIVELY

* Q1 WITHIN PATRICIA INDUSTRIES, ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR MAJOR WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES AMOUNTED TO 4 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* Q1 MÖLNLYCKE GREW 2 PERCENT ORGANICALLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, WITH IMPROVED PROFITABILITY