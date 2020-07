July 28 (Reuters) -

* ITALY BOURSE SAYS INVESTORS TENDERED UBI SHARES IN INTESA SANPAOLO EXCHANGE OFFER ACCOUNTING FOR 71.9% OF BID’S TARGET

* INVESTOR TAKE-UP IN INTESA’S OFFER FOR UBI TOPS THRESHOLD OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE SET FOR BID TO BE VALID

* INTESA TOPS 66.67% THRESHOLD IN BID FOR UBI WHICH GUARANTEES CONTROL OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)