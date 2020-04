April 29 (Reuters) - Investore Property Ltd:

* COMMENCING CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO NZ$100 MILLION

* GUIDANCE OF 7.60 CPS CASH DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH (FY20) UNCHANGED

* CAPITAL RIASE CONSISTS OF NZ$85 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PLACEMENT & SHARE PURCHASE PLAN FOR UP TO NZ$15 MILLION

* PRO FORMA LOAN TO VALUE RATIO ON COMPLETION OF OFFER EXPECTED TO REDUCE FROM 41.8% TO 30.9%

* UNCHANGED GUIDANCE FOR FY DIVIDEND ASSUMES NO FURTHER ECONOMIC DETERIORATION FROM COVID-19