BRIEF-Investore Property FY Profit After Income Tax Of NZ$28.6M

June 3 (Reuters) - Investore Property Ltd:

* FY PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX OF NZ$28.6M VERSUS NZ$38.6M

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME NZ$48.1 MILLION VERSUS NZ$47.4 MILLION

* ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 7.60CPS

* EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO RESULT IN REDUCED GROSS RENT RECEIVABLE FOR FY21 OF BETWEEN NZ$1M & NZ$2M

* EXPECTS TO OFFER RENT DEFERRALS TO CERTAIN TENANTS WHICH WILL BE STRUCTURED TO BE REPAID BY 31 MARCH 2021

* REINTRODUCED BUILDING DEPRECIATION DEDUCTION CLAIMS TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL BENEFIT OF ABOUT NZ$2.2M FOR FY21

* DIVIDEND GUIDANCE FOR FY21 AT 7.60CPS