Nov 22 (Reuters) - Investore Property Ltd:

* ‍Sees cash dividend for FY18 of 7.46 CPS for year ended 31 Mar 2018​

* HY ‍profit after income tax of NZ$11.6mln, up NZ$9.3m​ln

* ‍HY net rental income of $22.2 million versus $13.3 m​ln

* ‍1.86 CPS cash dividend declared for quarter ended 30 Sep​

* All figures in NZ$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: