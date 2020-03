BRIEF-Investore Property Sees FY20 Earnings Materially In Line With Previous Guidance

March 27 (Reuters) - Investore Property Ltd:

* EXPECTS FY20 EARNINGS TO BE MATERIALLY IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* AROUND 90% OF INVESTORE’S PORTFOLIO BY GROSS CONTRACT RENTAL IS CATEGORISED AS ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

* ALMOST ALL OF INVESTORE’S TENANTS ARE “ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES”, BASED ON CURRENT ADVICE FROM NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF 3 LARGE FORMAT RETAIL ASSETS FROM STRIDE PROPERTY & ITS UNIT DURING NEXT QUARTER

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY CONSIDER THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS

* LEASES WHERE TENANT HAS CONTRACTUAL RIGHT TO SUSPEND RENTAL PAYMENTS WILL RESULT RENTAL INCOME LOSS OF $0.02 MILLION DURING SHUTDOWN