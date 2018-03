BRIEF-Investor's Patricia Industries Acquires Sarnova

March 12 (Reuters) - Investor Ab:

* SARNOVA BECOMES A NEW SUBSIDIARY WITHIN PATRICIA INDUSTRIES

* SAYS ‍ENTERPRISE VALUE AMOUNTS TO USD 903 M​

* SAYS ‍PATRICIA INDUSTRIES WILL INJECT APPROXIMATELY USD 500 M. IN EQUITY FOR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF COMPANY

* PATRICIA INDUSTRIES, A PART OF INVESTOR AB, HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH WATER STREET HEALTHCARE PARTNERS AND SARNOVA FOUNDER MATTHEW D. WALTER TO ACQUIRE SARNOVA HOLDINGS, INC, A U.S. SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS IN THE EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AND ACUTE CARE MARKETS​