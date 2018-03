March 12 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust:

* IRET ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.04

* INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST - QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.09

* INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST - QUARTERLY SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH OF 5.8% OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR