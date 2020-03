BRIEF-Invibes Advertising Announces Succes Of Second Tranche Of €2.5M Capital Increase

March 18 (Reuters) - INVIBES ADVERTISING NV:

* INVIBES ADVERTISING ANNOUNCES SUCCES OF SECOND TRANCHE OF €2.5M CAPITAL INCREASE

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €1.5M ISSUED TO GENERIS CAPITAL PARTNERS IN ADDITION TO FIRST TRANCHE OF €1.0M RAISED IN OCTOBER 2019

* A SECOND TRANCHE, IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.0 MILLION INCLUDING ISSUE PREMIUM, WAS COMPLETED ON 16 MARCH 2020

* OVERALL, THE CAPITAL INCREASE RAISED A TOTAL OF €2.5M, INCLUDING THE ISSUE PREMIUM, AND RESULTED IN THE ISSUE OF 312,472 NEW SHARES AT AN AVERAGE WEIGHTED PRICE OF €8.00 PER SHARE

* A TOP-UP PLACEMENT OF EUR 500K, INCLUDING ISSUE PREMIUM, WAS AGREED BY PARTIES, RESULTING IN ISSUE OF 62,488 NEW SHARES, WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY IS KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON SITUATION IN RELATION TO COVID-19 VIRUS EPIDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT THIS POINT IN TIME, IT DOES NOT EXPECT OUTBREAK TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS IN SHORT TERM