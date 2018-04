BRIEF-Invibes Advertising Completes EUR 2 Mln Private Placement

April 25 (Reuters) - INVIBES ADVERTISING NV:

* €2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO DRIVE INVESTMENTS

* ISSUANCE AND ADMISSION TO EURONEXT ACCESS OF 380,952 NEW SHARES AT PRICE OF EUR 5.25 PER SHARE

* ALSO PLANS TO TRANSFER SHARE TO EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET IN NEAR FUTURE

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO €4.2 MILLION, DIVIDED INTO 2.6 MILLION SHARES

* ADMISSION OF NEW SHARES ISSUED VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT ON EURONEXT ACCESS IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE 30 APRIL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)