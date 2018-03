March 21 (Reuters) - INVIBES ADVERTISING NV:

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 599‍​,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 40,000 YEAR AGO

* IS CONSIDERING A TRANSFER OF ITS SHARES TO EURONEXT GROWTH