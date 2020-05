BRIEF-Invibes Advertising Q1 Consolidated Revenue Up At 1.7 Million Euros

May 18 (Reuters) - INVIBES ADVERTISING NV:

* Q1 2020 REVENUES: +41%. APPOINTMENT OF A MANAGERIAL TEAM IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

* IN Q1, INVIBES ADVERTISING RECORDED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF € 1.7 MILLION, I.E. AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF + 41%

* THE COMMERCIAL DYNAMIC CONTINUED OVER THE PERIOD DESPITE THE START OF THE HEALTH CRISIS LINKED TO THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* ALTHOUGH PERFORMANCES RECORDED DURING FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR ARE SATISFACTORY, INVIBES WILL REMAIN VERY ATTENTIVE TO ITS DEVELOPMENT IN COMING MONTHS