BRIEF-Invicta Holdings Says Businesses Significantly Impacted By Lockdown

April 14 (Reuters) - Invicta Holdings Ltd:

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - OF INVICTA’S BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY LOCKDOWN

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO TAKE A SALARY REDUCTION OF 30% FOR 3 MONTHS STARTING 1 MAY 2020

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - SUBSTANTIAL ACTIONS TO REDUCE OVERALL OPERATING COSTS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO TAKE A 25% FEE REDUCTION FOR BOTH 2020 AND 2021 FINANCIAL YEARS

* INVICTA - REVIEWED, SECURED SUFFICIENT CASH & FUNDING FACILITIES TO SECURE CO THROUGH PERIOD AHEAD ON ALL VARIOUS SCENARIOS THAT IT HAS CONSIDERED