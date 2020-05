May 29 (Reuters) - Invicta Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: IVT - IVTP - INITIAL TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - LOSS FOR YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST R500 MILLION

* INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD - EPS IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY AT LEAST 471% FOR FY AND HEPS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY NO MORE THAN 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: