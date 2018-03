BRIEF-INVICTUS APPOINTS GENE SIMMONS AS CHIEF EVANGELIST OFFICER

March 14 (Reuters) - Invictus Md Strategies Corp:

* INVICTUS APPOINTS MUSIC LEGEND & MEDIA MOGUL GENE SIMMONS AS CHIEF EVANGELIST OFFICER

* INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES-ACQUIRED GENE-ETICS STRAINS FROM GENE SIMMONS FOR A PRICE COMPRISING OF $2.5-MILLION IN CASH

* INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES - DEAL PURCHASE PRICE ALSO COMPRISES ISSUANCE OF 2.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO TO BE PAID ON CLOSING DATE OF DEAL

* INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP - CO AND SIMMONS WILL ALSO ENTER INTO A MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT AND INTERNATIONAL LICENSING AGREEMENT