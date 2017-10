Sept 28 (Reuters) - Invictus MD Strategies Corp:

* Invictus MD announces Q2 year 2017 results

* Says ‍acreage Pharms will have a production run rate of approximately 5,000 kg of Cannabis per annum commencing February 2018​

* Says ‍capital costs of constructing phase 2 facility continue to remain within $6 million that was initially budgeted​