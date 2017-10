Sept 21 (Reuters) - Invincible Investment Corp

* Says it plans to issue 887,959 new units via domestic public offering and overseas offering and issue 44,398 new units via private placement, to raise up to 41.5 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds will be mainly used to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/33TFc8

