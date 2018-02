Feb 12 (Reuters) - Invion Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE ABOUT $2.5 MILLION BEFORE COSTS

* UNDERTAKING 8 FOR 27 NON-RENOUNCEABLE PRO-RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER; ABOUT 1.25 BILLION NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED UNDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)