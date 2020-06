June 30 (Reuters) - Invion Ltd:

* INVION LTD- UNIT SIGNS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH PAVAY BIOTECH

* INVION LTD-EPITECH WILL SUPPLY AUSTRALIAN-MADE PHOTOACTIVE INGREDIENTS TO PAVAY BIOTECH

* INVION LTD-EPITECH WILL SUPPLY PHOTOACTIVE INGREDIENTS FOR USE IN FORMULATION OF NEW RANGE OF DERMATOLOGY PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: