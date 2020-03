BRIEF-Invisio Communications: Updates On Possible Effects Of COVID-19 On Co's Operations

March 27 (Reuters) - Invisio Communications AB:

* INFORMATION CONCERNING POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) ON INVISIO’S OPERATIONS

* COMPANY’S ASSESSMENT IS THAT EFFECT ON OPERATIONS IN SHORT TERM IS LIMITED

* DELAYS IN ORDER INTAKE AND DELIVERIES OF COURSE CANNOT BE RULED OUT IF EPIDEMIC IS LENGTHY

* BOARD’S PROPOSED DIVIDEND REMAINS SAME.

* INVISIO SEES NO SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON ORDER INTAKE

* PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, THAT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.85 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2019 (0.70) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)