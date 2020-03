March 26 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* CONFIRMED PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR PAST FISCAL YEAR

* FY GROUP’S EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) INCREASED BY 322 PERCENT TO EUR 0.981 MILLION

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 12.618 MILLION (2018: EUR 13.067 MILLION)