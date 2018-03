March 22 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* FY ‍ACHIEVED AN INCREASE OF TOTAL REVENUES OF 6 PERCENT UP TO EUR 13.163 MILLION (2016: EUR 12.426 MILLION)​

* FY EBIT DECREASED BY 62 PERCENT TO EUR 1.363 MILLION (2016: EUR 3.547 MILLION

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED RESULT DECLINED BY 66 PERCENT TO EUR 0.8 MILLION (2016: EUR 2.321 MILLION)​