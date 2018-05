May 3 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018 FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 3.092 MILLION (3M 2017: EUR 3.46 MILLION)

* IN Q1 OF 2018, EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) DECREASED BY 92 PERCENT TO EUR 0.047 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED RESULT DECLINED BY 105 PERCENT TO EUR -0.027 MILLION (3M 2017: EUR 0.524 MILLION)