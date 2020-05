BRIEF-Invision Q1 EBIT Up 29%

May 7 (Reuters) - InVision AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INVISION AG: CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* IN Q1 OF 2020, COMPANY RECORDED A 29 PERCENT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES), TOTALING EUR 0.239 MILLION (3M 2019: EUR 0.185 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED RESULT DECREASED BY 67 PERCENT TO EUR 0.033 MILLION (3M 2019: EUR 0.101 MILLION)

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 3.114 MILLION, DOWN 4 PERCENT