BRIEF-Invision: Zohari Now Holds 10% Of Invision Shares

Dec 4 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INVISION AG: REPLACEMENT OF UP TO 16 PERCENT OF SHARES

* ONE OF FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER TO PLACE UP TO 156,450 DIRECTLY HELD SHARES (AROUND 7% OF SHARE CAPITAL)

* WITH FULL PLACEMENT OF 7% OF SHARES, ZOHARI WOULD CONTINUE TO HOLD 10% OF INVISION SHARES

* IN ADDITION, INVISION HOLDING GMBH IS NOW 100% OWNED BY PETER BOLLENBECK (50% SHARE OF ZOHARI WITHDRAWN)

* PETER BOLLENBECK‘S DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY SHARE IN INVISION AG TO INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY 28% TO C. 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)