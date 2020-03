March 10 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE ACQUIRES DIPLOID, MAKER OF ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE ENGINE TO ENABLE CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS USING WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING IN MINUTES

* INVITAE CORP - WILL ACQUIRE DIPLOID FOR APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION

* INVITAE CORP - ACQUISITION HAS CLOSED

* INVITAE CORP - ACQUISITION PRICE OF ABOUT $95 MILLION, CONSISTS OF $32 MILLION IN CASH & $63 MILLION IN INVITAE COMMON STOCK