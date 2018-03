March 13 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE CORP - ‍ON MARCH 12, 2018, CO AND ITS UNITS BORROWED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $20 MILLION - SEC FILING ​ Source text (bit.ly/2p8gFVl) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)