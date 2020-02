Feb 19 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE REPORTS $216.8 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE DRIVEN BY MORE THAN 482,000 SAMPLES IN 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.65 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.3 MILLION VERSUS $45.4 MILLION

* ISSUED 2020 GUIDANCE OF MORE THAN 725,000 SAMPLES ACCESSIONED AND MORE THAN $330 MILLION IN REVENUE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $68.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $321.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA