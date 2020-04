April 1 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE CORP - WITHDRAWING ITS REVENUE, TEST VOLUME AND CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* INVITAE CORP - TOO EARLY TO PREDICT FULL IMPACTCOVID-19WILL HAVE ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS

* INVITAE CORP - EXPECTS COVID-19 TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR AT LEAST NEXT QUARTER AND POTENTIALLY FULL YEAR

* INVITAE CORP - PRODUCTION FACILITIES CURRENTLY REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL