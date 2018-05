May 9 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE REPORTS 169% REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY 150% GROWTH IN VOLUME IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $130 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $27.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $27.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLAN TO REDUCE CASH BURN BY 40 TO 50% AS WE EXIT 2018