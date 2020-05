BRIEF-Invitae Says Q1 Preliminary Non-GAAP Loss Per Share Of $0.80

May 5 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE REPORTS MORE THAN $64 MILLION IN REVENUE DRIVEN BY MORE THAN 154,000 SAMPLES ACCESSIONED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 PRELIMINARY LOSS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ACCESSIONED MORE THAN 154,000 SAMPLES IN Q1 OF 2020, REPRESENTING A NEARLY 64% INCREASE OVER 94,000 SAMPLES IN Q1 OF 201

* QTRLY REVENUE $64.2 MILLION VERSUS $40.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $59.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA