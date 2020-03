BRIEF-Invitae To Acquire Youscript And Genelex

March 10 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp:

* INVITAE TO ACQUIRE YOUSCRIPT AND GENELEX TO MAKE IT EASIER TO USE PHARMACOGENETIC INFORMATION AT THE POINT OF CARE

* INVITAE CORP - INVITAE WILL ACQUIRE YOUSCRIPT FOR APPROXIMATELY $79.3 MILLION

* INVITAE CORP - INVITAE WILL ACQUIRE GENELEX FOR APPROXIMATELY $20.7 MILLION IN UPFRONT SHARES OF INVITAE COMMON STOCK

* INVITAE CORP - ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY CHANGE PREVIOUSLY SHARED GUIDANCE ON REVENUE AND VOLUME FOR 2020.