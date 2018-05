May 14 (Reuters) - Invitation Homes Inc:

* Q1 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 REVENUE $424 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $423.3 MILLION

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED VERSUS INITIAL GUIDANCE SET IN FEBRUARY 2018

* INVITATION HOMES - MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 - $50 MILLION OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S