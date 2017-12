BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics Announces Executive Management And Board Changes

Dec 18 (Reuters) - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍RICHARD TOSELLI, NAMED ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍ TOSELLI REPLACES MARK PERRIN, WHO HAS RESIGNED AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF INVIVO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍ TOSELLI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE IN HIS CAPACITY AS INVIVO‘S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER​

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP - ANN MERRIFIELD WAS APPOINTED AS CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​