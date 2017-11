Nov 7 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC FARMLAND AB :

* SAYS ‍9 MONTHS NET PROFIT IS EUR 245 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 257 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍9 MONTHS REVENUE IS EUR 403 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 387 THOUSAND YEAR AGO ​

* SAYS ‍EQUITY CAPITAL AT END OF SEPT 2017 IS EUR 11.36 MILLION. EQUITY PER SHARE IS EUR 3.52​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)