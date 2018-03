March 19 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC FARMLAND AB:

* SAYS ‍PLANS TO EARN EUR 360 THOUSAND NET PROFIT IN 2018​

* SAYS ‍2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS FORECASTED AT EUR 609 THOUSAND AND NET PROFIT EUR 360 THOUSAND​

* SAYS ‍PREDICTIONS ARE BASED ON ASSUMPTION THAT THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES IN LAND VALUE AND NO TRANSACTIONS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)