March 19 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC FARMLAND AB:

* SAYS FY 2017 ‍NET PROFIT OF INVL BALTIC FARMLAND, AB GROUP AND COMPANY EUR 885 THOUSAND

* SAYS ‍REVENUE WAS EUR 575 THOUSAND FOR PERIOD OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍ BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.15 FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)