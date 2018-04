BRIEF-Invl Baltic Q1 Net Operating Income At EUR 0.9 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate SUTNTIB :

* INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE AB - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE HAS FIRST-QUARTER NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.7 MILLION

* SAYS EQUITY PER SHARE WAS EUR 2.50 AND INCREASED 12.6% FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME Q1 2018 WAS EUR 0.9 MILLION, OR 51% MORE THAN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TOTALLED EUR 1.5 MILLION, OR 11% LESS THAN IN Q1 LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)